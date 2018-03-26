Monday, March 26, 2018
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The catch rule, pass interference and the national anthem all hot topics for the NFL owners in Orlando

Rick StroudTimes staff writer
More articles 
Published:
Updated: March 26, 2018 at 09:34 AM

What is a catch?

That may be the only rule change that might be decided at the NFL owner's  meetings at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando this week.

The league's competition committee has come up with a new definition, one that may still leave too much for interpretation. Gone will be the requirement that a receiver must "survive the ground," when making a catch.

RELATED: The Bert Emanuel Rule still rankles years later

Instead, the NFL is focused on three main requirements: The player must have possession of the football. He must have two feet or one body part (a knee, an elbow) down in bounds and must be able to make a football move. That last part is the one that's going to be too subjective. For example, taking a third step is defined as a football move. So is extending the football or securing it closer to the body.

Beyond that, referees and replay review officials will remain pretty busy next season if this  proposal passes. It does, however, make more catches legal, like Dez Bryant's controversial non-catch in the 2014 NFC divisional playoff game against Green Bay.

On that play, Bryant catches the ball at the Packers 5-yard line, takes three steps (which by definition could be a catch in 2018) and is down by contact before he loses the football.

The league will also look at proposals to make defensive pass interference a 15-yard penalty the way it is in college, rather than a spot foul. That's almost certainly going to fail because defensive backs are skilled enough to hold players when they are beaten over the top.

The meetings already are shaping up as a confrontation between owners over the national anthem debate. On Sunday, Jets owner Christopher Johnson doesn't think it's wise to attempt to stop the protests, which are not against the flag, the anthem or the military but a way of calling attention to social injustice.

"I just think that trying to forcibly get the players to shut up is a fantastically bad idea," Johnson said.

But Texans owner Bob McNair is steadfast in his belief that politics and football should not mix on the field of play.

"Our playing fields are not the place for political statements," McNair said. "There are fans that are upset about it. Fans are our customers. You can replace the owners and the league would survive. You can replace the players, although the game won't be good. You can't replace the fans. If you don't have the fans, you're dead."

It's going to be an interesting few days. Dirk Koetter will speak for about an hour informally at the NFC coaches' breakfast on Tuesday morning. And we will have our annual one-on-one interview with co-chairman Joel Glazer on the state of the Bucs Tuesday afternoon.

Comments
The catch rule, pass interference and the national anthem all hot topics for the NFL owners in Orlando

The catch rule, pass interference and the national anthem all hot topics for the NFL owners in Orlando

What is a catch?That may be the only rule change that might be decided at the NFL owner's  meetings at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando this week.The league's competition committee has come up with a new definition, one that may still leave too much ...
Updated: 3 hours ago
Sports Day Tampa Bay podcast: Reaction to Jason Licht interview

Sports Day Tampa Bay podcast: Reaction to Jason Licht interview

Rick Stroud discusses reaction he received from his exclusive interview with Bucs general manager Jason Licht in today's Sports Day Tampa Bay podcast.Also, new Bucs defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul gets emotional while talking about his hand injury, t...
Updated: 3 hours ago
The quarterback derby in NFL draft will push a very good player to Bucs at No. 7

The quarterback derby in NFL draft will push a very good player to Bucs at No. 7

TAMPA — We are about a month away from the NFL draft, and a lot still can happen to alter the complexion of the first round.But this much seems true: Four quarterbacks are likely to go in the first seven picks, if not sooner: USC's Sam Darnold,...
Published: 03/24/18
Bucs re-sign guard/center Evan Smith to two-year deal

Bucs re-sign guard/center Evan Smith to two-year deal

For someone who can move around a lot on the offensive line, Evan Smith is staying put.The veteran offensive lineman, an unrestricted free agent who started at left guard, center and right guard in games last season, has re-signed with the Bucs on a ...
Published: 03/24/18
Bucs guard Kevin Pamphile signs with Titans

Bucs guard Kevin Pamphile signs with Titans

Offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile, who started 29 of 32 games over the past two seasons, is the latest Bucs free agent to sign elsewhere, agreeing to a one-year deal with the Titans.Pamphile, 27, started all but one game last season at left guard, but...
Published: 03/23/18
Leavitt happy to see Pierre-Paul back in Tampa with Bucs

Leavitt happy to see Pierre-Paul back in Tampa with Bucs

Former USF coach Jim Leavitt, who first spotted Jason Pierre-Paul in a high school gym, said he's thrilled to see the former Bulls defensive end back in Tampa with the Bucs."I expect him to have a great year with the Bucs," said Leavitt, who coached ...
Published: 03/23/18
New Buc Jason Pierre-Paul: Im unstoppable

New Buc Jason Pierre-Paul: Im unstoppable

TAMPA — It will be three years this July 4 since Jason Pierre-Paul suffered a horrific hand injury lighting fireworks in his hometown. Three years since he lost his index finger and part of his thumb to amputation and needed multiple skin graft...
Published: 03/23/18
Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett, a former Buc, charged with injury to elderly paraplegic

Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett, a former Buc, charged with injury to elderly paraplegic

HOUSTON  Authorities issued a warrant Friday for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end and former Buc Michael Bennett, accused of injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at Super Bowl LI to celebrate with his brother. The Harris Co...
Published: 03/23/18
Nelson? Chubb? Barkley? Where Bucs fans stand on No. 7 pick

Nelson? Chubb? Barkley? Where Bucs fans stand on No. 7 pick

The NFL draft is still more than a month away, and as Bucs fans debate what Tampa Bay should do with the No. 7 overall pick, it sounds a bit like "Rock, Paper, Scissors."Where do you stand on "Nelson, Chubb, Barkley?"A little background: There's a go...
Published: 03/23/18
Sports Day Tampa Bay podcast: Jason Licht on Jason Pierre-Paul trade

Sports Day Tampa Bay podcast: Jason Licht on Jason Pierre-Paul trade

Rick Stroud sits down with Bucs general manager Jason Licht for an exclusive interview in today's Sports Day Tampa Bay podcast.They discuss the Jason Pierre-Paul trade, the Bucs' free agency signings and what the franchise looks for in...
Published: 03/23/18