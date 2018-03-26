The catch rule, pass interference and the national anthem all hot topics for the NFL owners in Orlando

What is a catch?

That may be the only rule change that might be decided at the NFL owner's meetings at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando this week.

The league's competition committee has come up with a new definition, one that may still leave too much for interpretation. Gone will be the requirement that a receiver must "survive the ground," when making a catch.

Instead, the NFL is focused on three main requirements: The player must have possession of the football. He must have two feet or one body part (a knee, an elbow) down in bounds and must be able to make a football move. That last part is the one that's going to be too subjective. For example, taking a third step is defined as a football move. So is extending the football or securing it closer to the body.

Beyond that, referees and replay review officials will remain pretty busy next season if this proposal passes. It does, however, make more catches legal, like Dez Bryant's controversial non-catch in the 2014 NFC divisional playoff game against Green Bay.

On that play, Bryant catches the ball at the Packers 5-yard line, takes three steps (which by definition could be a catch in 2018) and is down by contact before he loses the football.

The league will also look at proposals to make defensive pass interference a 15-yard penalty the way it is in college, rather than a spot foul. That's almost certainly going to fail because defensive backs are skilled enough to hold players when they are beaten over the top.

The meetings already are shaping up as a confrontation between owners over the national anthem debate. On Sunday, Jets owner Christopher Johnson doesn't think it's wise to attempt to stop the protests, which are not against the flag, the anthem or the military but a way of calling attention to social injustice.

"I just think that trying to forcibly get the players to shut up is a fantastically bad idea," Johnson said.

But Texans owner Bob McNair is steadfast in his belief that politics and football should not mix on the field of play.

"Our playing fields are not the place for political statements," McNair said. "There are fans that are upset about it. Fans are our customers. You can replace the owners and the league would survive. You can replace the players, although the game won't be good. You can't replace the fans. If you don't have the fans, you're dead."

It's going to be an interesting few days. Dirk Koetter will speak for about an hour informally at the NFC coaches' breakfast on Tuesday morning. And we will have our annual one-on-one interview with co-chairman Joel Glazer on the state of the Bucs Tuesday afternoon.