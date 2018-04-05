Bucs uniform ranked 32nd among NFL teams, because there isn’t a 33rd

The Bucs' uniforms got a lukewarm response when they were unveiled in 2014, and the reaction to them hasn't improved with age.

But, how bad are they, exactly?

The worst. The absolute worst.

At least in the opinion of Sacramento Bee reporter Matt Barrows, who puts the Bucs last in his rankings of the uniforms worn by all 32 NFL teams.

They're so bad, in fact, they have Barrows pining for the days of the old Yucks.

Here's what Barrows had to say about the Bucs' current duds:

32. Buccaneers. Like a clock radio exploded on your grandmother’s Jimmy Carter-era sofa. Even Bucco Bruce thinks these are ridiculous. Bring back the creamsicles.

The Bucs have in-state company in the Jacksonville Jaguars, whose uniforms rank 31st. But the Jaguars will be getting replacements this season.

The Tennessee Titans' new uniforms, unveiled on Wednesday, don't fare much better, placing 27th.

The NFL's best uniforms, according to Barrows, whose rankings skew in favor of the traditional? They belong to Jon Gruden's Oakland Raiders.

Because, of course they do.

You can find the complete rankings here.