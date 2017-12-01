Friday, December 01, 2017
  • Marc Topkin

With Dave Wills signed to another multi-year pact, Tampa Bay Rays will keep radio team together

By Marc Topkin
Published:
Updated: December 1, 2017 at 08:12 PM

The Tampa Bay Rays may be breaking up their squad on the field this off-season with a series of trades, but they will be keeping their radio team together.

Dave Wills announced on Twitter today that he agreed to a new multi-year deal that will keep him in the booth with partner Andy Freed.

Wills and Freed have teamed since 2005, and are considered among the best in the business. Freed is signed through 2019.

Pre- and post-game host Neil Solondz also will be back for his seventh season on the Rays Radio Network.

Comments
