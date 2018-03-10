Chris Gedney, Syracuse star and NFL tight end, dies at 47

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 1998, file photo, Arizona Cardinals' Chris Gedney (84) takes in a pass while in the grasp of Seattle Seahawks' Fred Thomas (22) and goes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Seattle. Gendey, an All-American tight end at Syracuse who played in the NFL for the Chicago Bears and Cardinals, has died, Syracuse University announced Friday, March 9, 2018. He was 47. (AP Photo/Jay Drowns, File), The Associated Press

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP)  Chris Gedney, an All-American tight end at Syracuse who played in the NFL for the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals, has died. He was 47.

Gedney's death Friday was announced by Syracuse, where he did commentary for the school's football games and was a senior associate athletic director. No cause of death was disclosed.

"Chris was a wonderful co-worker, a friend to all and deeply loyal to Syracuse University and our community," Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said in a statement.

Gedney played seven seasons in the NFL but was hampered by a broken leg, among other injuries. He played in 28 games over four seasons for the Bears and caught 28 passes for 307 yards and three touchdowns. In three seasons with the Cardinals, he appeared in 45 games and caught 55 passes for 607 yards and five touchdowns.

A consensus All-American for the Orange in 1992, Gedney helped lead the Orange to four bowl games and set Syracuse records for receptions by a tight end in a season (34 in 1992) and career (91). He was named to Syracuse's All-Century football team in 2002.

Gedney turned to broadcasting in 1996, working as a radio analyst for college and pro games before moving back to Syracuse. He was promoted to senior associate athletic director in 2011 and also was a radio analyst for Syracuse football.