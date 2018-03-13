Tuesday, March 13, 2018

Dolphins likely to add WRs Danny Amendola, Albert Wilson

Published:

MIAMI (AP)  The Miami Dolphins are ready to add two receivers after trading Jarvis Landry, and the likely newcomers include one of Tom Brady's favorite targets.

Former New England Patriots receiver Danny Amendola and ex-Kansas City Chiefs wideout Albert Wilson are discussing contract offers and are likely to sign with the Dolphins when the NFL's new year begins Wednesday, a person familiar with the negotiations said Tuesday. The person confirmed the talks to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no final agreement.

Wilson's contract would be a $24 million, three-year deal, a second person said.

Miami earlier agreed to trade Landry, a three-time Pro Bowl receiver, to the Cleveland Browns for two draft picks.

On the eve of free agency, the Dolphins released veteran linebacker Lawrence Timmons as expected. Reserve safety Walt Aikens discussed re-signing with Miami and is likely to reach a deal, a person familiar with the negotiations said.

Amendola, 32, is a nine-year NFL veteran with 426 career receptions and 19 touchdowns, and since 2013 he has played in 13 postseason games with Brady and New England. Last year, Amendola caught 61 passes for 659 yards.

Wilson is from Port St. Lucie, Florida. In four seasons with the Chiefs he caught 124 passes for 1,544 yards, including 42 receptions for 554 yards last year.

Timmons' departure clears $5.5 million in cap space for Miami. He went AWOL on the eve of last year's opener, was briefly suspended and played poorly when he returned.

Aikens has been with the Dolphins since his rookie season in 2014 and has become a key contributor on special teams.

