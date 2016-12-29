Book events: Times editor Colette Bancroft to speak at Cathedral Church of St. Peter's

Book Talk

The Cathedral Church of St. Peter's book talk series presents Tampa Bay Times book editor Colette Bancroft discussing Beth Macy's Truevine: Two Brothers, a Kidnapping, and a Mother's Quest: A True Story of the Jim Crow South at noon Jan. 3 at the church, 140 Fourth St. N, St. Petersburg. Free; lunch available, $5.

