Book events: Times editor Colette Bancroft to speak at Cathedral Church of St. Peter's

    Thursday, December 29, 2016 5:44pm

    Book Talk

    The Cathedral Church of St. Peter's book talk series presents Tampa Bay Times book editor Colette Bancroft discussing Beth Macy's Truevine: Two Brothers, a Kidnapping, and a Mother's Quest: A True Story of the Jim Crow South at noon Jan. 3 at the church, 140 Fourth St. N, St. Petersburg. Free; lunch available, $5.

    Events are free unless otherwise noted. To place an item in Book Talk, send author's name, book title, appearance time, date, venue name and address, admission cost (if any) and a contact phone number to cbancroft@tampabay.com (with "Book Talk" in subject line) or Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times, P.O. Box 1121, St. Petersburg, FL 33731. Deadline is 14 days before publication.

    Book events: Times editor Colette Bancroft to speak at Cathedral Church of St. Peter's 12/29/16
