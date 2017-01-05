Events: a look at the Lectores Series lineup at University of Tampa

Book Talk

The University of Tampa's MFA program presents its Lectores Series. All readings begin at 7:30 p.m. at the university's Falk Theatre, 428 W Kennedy Blvd. Admission is free, and books will be available for sale; ut.edu/mfacw/lectores.

Jan. 9: Florida poet laureate Peter Meinke (The Expert Witness: New and Selected Stories)

Jan. 10: novelists Jason Ockert (Wasp Box) and Stefan Kiesbye (Knives, Forks, Scissors, Flames)

Jan. 11: novelist Gina Frangello (Every Kind of Wanting) and short story writer Kevin Moffett (Further Interpretations of Real-Life Events)

Jan. 12: poet Aimee Nezhukumatathil (Lucky Fish)

St. Petersburg author Elise Kova (Alchemists of Loom) will sign her fantasy novel at 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at Books at Park Place, 10468 Roosevelt Blvd., St. Petersburg.

St. Petersburg Museum of History's Happy Hour With the Historian presents Lyn Millner (The Allure of Immortality: An American Cult, a Florida Swamp, and a Renegade Prophet) at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at the museum, 335 Second Ave. NE. Admission $5; spmoh.org.