Events: Cathy Salustri to discuss, sign 'Backroads to Paradise'

Book Talk

Local journalist and author Cathy Salustri (Backroads to Paradise: A Journey to Rediscover Old Florida) will discuss and sign her book at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at Haslam's Book Store, 2025 Central Ave., St. Petersburg; and at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Mirror Lake Library, 280 Fifth St. N, St. Petersburg.

Burton Hersh (Edward Kennedy: An Intimate Biography) will lead a discussion by five other local authors, Diane Sawyer (The Tell-Tale Treasure), Michael Tavon (God Is a Woman), Nancy Hartwell (Harem Slave), Brian Simpson (Island Dogs) and Mary Hill (The Gift), at 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at St. Petersburg Main Library, 3745 Ninth Ave N.