Events: Four Seasons Authors Series presents Craig Pittman

Thursday, January 19, 2017 7:55am

Book Talk

The Friends of the Library of Tampa-Hillsborough County's Four Seasons Author Series luncheon presents Tampa Bay Times environmental writer Craig Pittman (Oh, Florida! How America's Weirdest State Influences the Rest of the Country) in conversation with Times book editor Colette Bancroft at noon Jan. 27 at the University Club of Tampa, 38th Floor, 201 N Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets cost $40 at foltampa.org.

Events are free unless otherwise noted. To place an item in Book Talk, send author's name, book title, appearance time, date, venue name and address, admission cost (if any) and a contact phone number to cbancroft@tampabay.com (with "Book Talk" in subject line) or Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times, P.O. Box 1121, St. Petersburg, FL 33731. Deadline is 14 days before publication.

