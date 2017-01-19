Events: Four Seasons Authors Series presents Craig Pittman

Book Talk

The Friends of the Library of Tampa-Hillsborough County's Four Seasons Author Series luncheon presents Tampa Bay Times environmental writer Craig Pittman (Oh, Florida! How America's Weirdest State Influences the Rest of the Country) in conversation with Times book editor Colette Bancroft at noon Jan. 27 at the University Club of Tampa, 38th Floor, 201 N Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets cost $40 at foltampa.org.

