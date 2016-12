Events: Jack Hanna to appear in Sarasota

Book Talk

Animal expert and TV personality Jack Hanna (Jack Hanna's Big Book of How) will discuss and sign his book at 6 p.m. Dec. 29 at Bookstore1Sarasota, 1359 Main St., Sarasota.

