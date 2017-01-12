Events: Poets, professors to speak at Writers Resist

Book Talk

More than 20 Tampa Bay area writers, professors, musicians and others will appear at Writers Resist, a call for human rights and reinauguration of shared commitment to democracy and free speech taking place in cities across the United States. Florida poet laureate Peter Meinke, National Book Award poetry finalist Jay Hopler, St. Petersburg poet laureate Helen Wallace, civil rights author Julie Armstrong and others will speak at the event, which is from 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 15 at Mount Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 955 20th St. S, St. Petersburg. Free; donations accepted.

The Writers in Paradise Reading Series continues this week. All readings begin at 8 p.m. in Miller Auditorium, Eckerd College, 4200 54th Ave. S, St. Petersburg. Books will be available for purchase on site, and signings will follow each reading; writersinparadise.com.

JAN. 15: YA novelist David Yoo (Girls for Breakfast) and novelist Laura Lippman (Wilde Lake)

JAN. 16: novelists Fabienne Josaphat (Dancing in the Baron's Shadow) and Andre Dubus III (Dirty Love)

JAN. 17: poet Denise Duhamel (Scald), novelist Stewart O'Nan (City of Secrets) and poet Helen Pruitt Wallace (Pink Streets)

JAN. 19: nonfiction writer Les Standiford (Water to the Angels: William Mulholland, His Monumental Aqueduct and the Rise of Los Angeles) and novelist Ann Hood (The Book That Matters Most)

JAN. 20: novelist Sterling Watson (Suitcase City), poet Major Jackson (Holding Company) and Florida poet laureate Peter Meinke (The Expert Witness: New and Selected Stories)

JAN. 21: novelist Lan Samantha Chang (All Is Forgotten, Nothing Is Lost)

The East Lake Community Library's Authors Showcase presents Carol Perry (Look Both Ways) at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the library, 4125 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor.

Tampa Bay Times environmental reporter Craig Pittman (Oh, Florida! How America's Weirdest State Influences the Rest of the Country) will discuss and sign his book at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Dunedin Public Library, 223 Douglas Ave.

Tampa Bay History Center's Focus on Florida Conversations presents Purdue University professor Alfred J. López (José Martí: A Revolutionary Life) discussing and signing his book at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the center, 801 Old Water St., Tampa.

The Sarasota County Library System presents David Mather (Crescent Beach) discussing and signing his novel at 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at Geldbart Auditorium, Selby Public Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota.

Palm Harbor Library presents its Local Author Showcase, with 24 authors signing their books, from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 21 at the library, 2330 Nebraska Ave.

Tampa author Tim Dorsey (Clownfish Blues) will sign his new Serge Storms novel at 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at Bruton Memorial Library, 302 W McLendon St., Plant City; and at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at Myakka River State Park, 13208 State Road 72, Sarasota.

