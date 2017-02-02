Events: Tickets on sale for George Saunders' appearance

Book Talk

The Cathedral Church of St. Peter's book talk series presents St. Petersburg College instructor Sheree L. Greer (A Return to Arms) discussing her novel at noon Feb. 7 at the church, 140 Fourth St. N, St. Petersburg. Free; lunch available for $5.

Tickets are on sale for the Oxford Exchange's Spotlight featuring novelist George Saunders (Lincoln in the Bardo) on a panel with short story writers Thomas Pierce (Hall of Small Mammals) and David James Poissant (The Heaven of Animals) at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Tampa Theatre, 711 N Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets cost $38.50 (includes a copy of Lincoln in the Bardo) at tampatheatre.org. Look for an interview with Saunders in Latitudes on Feb. 12.

