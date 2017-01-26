Events: Tim Dorsey to sign 'Clownfish Blues' in Largo, Clearwater

Book Talk

Tampa author Tim Dorsey (Clownfish Blues) will sign his 20th novel about Serge Storms at 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Book Bank, 13002 Seminole Blvd., No. 8 (Piccadilly Square), Largo; and at 3 p.m. today at Countryside Library, 2642 Sabal Springs Drive, Clearwater.

Carol J. Perry (Murder Go Round) will discuss and sign the fourth book in her Witch City Mystery series at noon Feb. 4 at Gulf Beaches Library, 200 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.

Events are free unless otherwise noted. To place an item in Book Talk, send author's name, book title, appearance time, date, venue name and address, admission cost (if any) and a contact phone number to cbancroft@tampabay.com (with "Book Talk" in subject line) or Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times, P.O. Box 1121, St. Petersburg, FL 33731. Deadline is 14 days before publication.