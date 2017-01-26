Mostly Cloudy73° FULL FORECASTMostly Cloudy73° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram

Events: Tim Dorsey to sign 'Clownfish Blues' in Largo, Clearwater

Thursday, January 26, 2017 10:58am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

Book Talk

Tampa author Tim Dorsey (Clownfish Blues) will sign his 20th novel about Serge Storms at 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Book Bank, 13002 Seminole Blvd., No. 8 (Piccadilly Square), Largo; and at 3 p.m. today at Countryside Library, 2642 Sabal Springs Drive, Clearwater.

Carol J. Perry (Murder Go Round) will discuss and sign the fourth book in her Witch City Mystery series at noon Feb. 4 at Gulf Beaches Library, 200 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.

Events are free unless otherwise noted. To place an item in Book Talk, send author's name, book title, appearance time, date, venue name and address, admission cost (if any) and a contact phone number to cbancroft@tampabay.com (with "Book Talk" in subject line) or Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times, P.O. Box 1121, St. Petersburg, FL 33731. Deadline is 14 days before publication.

Events: Tim Dorsey to sign 'Clownfish Blues' in Largo, Clearwater 01/26/17 [Last modified: Thursday, January 26, 2017 10:58am]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...