Notable: American Library Association 2017 award winners

Notable

And the winners are....

The American Library Association announced its 2017 award winners for young people's literature last week. See a complete list at tbtim.es/18w5.

The Girl Who Drank the Moon (Algonquin Young Readers) by Kelly Barnhill is a magical fairy tale about a kind witch who rescues the babies left by villagers as sacrifices to her; it won the Newbery Medal.

March: Book Three (Top Shelf) by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell, is Lewis' bestselling graphic account of his civil rights movement experiences; already a National Book Award winner, it took the ALA's Michael Printz Award and three others.

Radiant Child: The Story of Young Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat (Little, Brown) by Javaka Steptoe is an illustrated biography for young children of the Afro-Puerto Rican artist that visually reflects his original style; it won the Caldecott Medal.

Colette Bancroft, Times book editor