Notable

Books of black history

For Black History Month, here are three compelling reads.

Amiable With Big Teeth (Penguin Classics) by Claude McKay is a recently discovered novel by the influential Harlem Renaissance author, recounting political struggles between communists and black nationalists in 1930s Harlem.

Hidden Figures: Young Readers Edition (Harper) by Margot Lee Shetterly is a version for kids of the inspiring true story (now a hit movie) of four African-American women, all math whizzes, who helped launch America into space.

Martin Luther King, Jr.: The Last Interview and Other Conversations (Melville House) is the latest, and most timely, in the Last Interview series, ranging from a never-published 1958 interview with Mike Wallace to King's last public conversation, just 10 days before his death.

Colette Bancroft, Times book editor