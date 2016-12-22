Notable

Merry mystery!

Book gift card burning a hole in your pocket? Here are new novels by popular crime fiction writers.

Out of Bounds (Atlantic Monthly Press) by Val McDermid features the Scottish writer's series character Karen Pirie investigating two cold cases, one connecting a teenager injured in a car crash to a long-ago murder, one a terrorist bombing that has personal reverberations for Pirie.

The Sleeping Beauty Killer (Simon & Schuster) by Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke is the third collaboration between these two bestselling authors, with a woman convicted of murder coming to Laurie Moran, producer of the TV show Under Suspicion, for help proving her innocence.

The Trespasser (Viking) by Tana French is the sixth in her compelling series about Dublin's Murder Squad; this time Antoinette Conway leads the investigation of the death of a pretty young woman while struggling with harassment herself.

Colette Bancroft, Times book editor