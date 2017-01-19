Notable

Out of the past

Fans of historical fiction will want to check out these three new novels.

Everyone Brave Is Forgiven (Sceptre) by Chris Cleave is a thrilling novel, based on World War II-era love letters between the author's grandparents, about a young teacher determined to stay in London during the Blitz.

No Man's Land (Nan Talese/Doubleday) by Simon Tolkien is the story of an English boy who rises from poverty and loss to love and a scholarship to Oxford — only to see it all at risk when World War I threatens; based on the life of the author's grandfather, J.R.R. Tolkien.

Silver City: A Novel of the American West (Putnam) by Jeff Guinn is the third in a series about a fictional frontiersman, Cash McLendon, who flees an assassin and pursues a former lover in Arizona and New Mexico and encounters historical figures like the Apache war chief Geronimo.

Colette Bancroft, Times book editor