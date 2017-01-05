Notable

The Obama legacy

As Barack and Michelle Obama's time in the White House draws to a close, these are among the first of what will be many books to examine their influence.

Audacity: How Barack Obama Defied His Critics and Created a Legacy That Will Prevail (Custom House/William Morrow) by Jonathan Chait, political columnist for New York magazine, argues that Obama's political and personal influence will continue through the Trump years and beyond.

A Consequential President: The Legacy of Barack Obama (Thomas Dunne Books) by Michael D'Antonio, a Pulitzer-winning journalist, looks at Obama's achievements in the face of fierce opposition, notably his restoration of dignity and ethics to the office of president.

The Meaning of Michelle: 16 Writers on the Iconic First Lady and How Her Journey Inspires Our Own (St. Martin's Press), edited by Veronica Chambers, gathers essays on the life and times of the ground-breaking first lady by Ava DuVernay, Roxane Gay, Marcus Samuelsson, Phillipa Soo and others.

Colette Bancroft, Times book editor