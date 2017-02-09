Notable

Young love

With Valentine's Day near, here are three new YA novels built around love stories.

The Careful Undressing of Love (Dutton) by Corey Ann Haydu is set in a reimagined version of New York City where the girls who live on a certain street in Brooklyn might just carry a curse that kills those they love.

The Edge of Everything (Bloomsbury USA) by Jeff Giles is a supernatural thriller about Zoe, a teenage girl trying to survive a terrible time in her life, and the mysterious X, a bounty hunter from another world.

The Radius of Us (St. Martin's Griffin) by Marie Marquardt is a timely novel about a traumatized American teen and an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador who form an unlikely alliance that turns to romance.

Colette Bancroft, Times book editor