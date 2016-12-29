What's Tippi Hedren reading?

Nightstand

Tippi Hedren

Hedren, 86, didn't have time to chat with us about the book Fifty Shades of Grey and her granddaughter Dakota Johnson's performance in the movie version. However, we recently had a quick phone conversation with Hedren, forever recognized for her performance in Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds and the mother of actor Melanie Griffith. In November, Hedren, who is known for her animal activism and the Roar Foundation, released Tippi (co-written with Lindsay Harrison). The memoir details Hedren's life in the public eye as well as experiences behind the camera, including alleged sexual abuse by Hitchcock.

What's on your nightstand?

What I'm reading right now is The Other Side and Back by Sylvia Browne (also co-written by Harrison). It talks about other lives, the other lives that we might have had. It's fascinating, an interesting concept. I'm looking around in my library now. I've always been a big reader.

Can you describe your writing process for your memoir?

You know, the way I did it wasn't complicated. I picked up a microphone and started recording my memories. I just started talking and sharing my own experiences and remembering my feelings. I felt comfortable that way.

Do you remember what you read Melanie when she was a little girl?

Dr. Seuss' Cat in the Hat. That was a long time ago, but we read all the time and everything we could get our hands on.

