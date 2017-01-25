Photo gallery: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore

From the Associated Press: "Mary Tyler Moore, the star of TV's beloved The Mary Tyler Moore Show whose comic realism helped revolutionize the depiction of women on the small screen, has died. Moore died Wednesday with her husband and friends nearby, her publicist, Mara Buxbaum, said. She was 80."

Here's a look back through Moore's lengthy career in television and movies.

Times Files November 12, 1961 - Stars of show ... Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore.

Times Files January 19, 1964 - Mary Tyler Moore and Dick Van Dyke

Times Files August 20, 1968 - George Peppard and Mary Tyler Moore find they have made fast friends with Amigo, a toucan which takes up a perch on Peppard's arm to get a bird's-eye view of their pad.

Times Files 1970 - Part of the opening credits for the Mary Tyler Moore show.

Times Files May 21, 1972 - Emmy Winners For Comedy Roles -- Mary Tyler Moore and Jack Klugman hold the Emmys they were awarded in Los Angeles Sunday night at the Television Academy's annual awards presentations for best actress and actor of a comedy series. Miss Moore won hers for the "Mary Tyler Moore Show" and Klugman for "The Odd Couple.

Times Files July 25, 1975 - The unexpected arrival of Mary Richards, portrayed by guest star Mary Tyler Moore (right) throws a monkey wrench into the weekend plans of Joe (David Groh) and Rhoda (Valerie Harper) on Rhoda.

Times Files January 6, 1976 - Ben Vereen and Mary Tyler Moore. "Mary's Incredible Dream".

Times Files March 25, 1977 - Ed Asner and Mary Tyler Moore

Times Files 1978 - Mary Tyler Moore on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show"

Times Files September 29, 1978 - Mary Tyler Moore on "Mary"

Times Files November 21, 1980 - Paramount Pictures. Mary Tyler Moore and Timothy Hutton in "Ordinary People."

(AP Photo/Nick Ut) September 19, 1993 - Mary Tyler Moore is shown in a Sept. 19, 1993 file photo. Moore bowed out as hostess of the Directors Guild of America Awards because of blurred vision caused by diabetes, her agent said Sunday March 9, 1997.

(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) September 10, 1995 - Mary Tyler Moore waves to the crowd as she arrives for the 47th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) October 31, 1995 - Actress Mary Tyler Moore displays her new book, an autobiography entitled "After All," during a book signing at B. Dalton Booksellers in New York.

Annie Leibovitz November 7, 1995 - Mary Tyler Moore and Dick Van Dyke, wearing leather and using whips and chains are shown as they appear in the December issue of Vanity Fair.

Times Files January 1997 - Mary Tyler Moore is reuinted with Edward Asner for the dramatic, two-hour movie for television, Payback.

(AP Photo/Kamenko Pajic) September 14, 2000 - Actor Michael J. Fox looks on as actress Mary Tyler Moore testifies on Capitol Hill before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on stem cell research. They urged the subcommittee to release federal funding for research involving embryonic stem cells, which they said could lead to cures for diseases such as Parkinson's, juvenile diabetes and Alzheimer's.

(AP Photo/Kim D. Johnson) November 4, 2001 - Actress Mary Tyler Moore waves as she arrives for the 53rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shubert Theatre in Los Angeles.

(AP Photo/CBS, Tony Esparza) May 2004 - Mary Tyler Moore and Dick Van Dyke reprise their roles as Laura and Rob Petrie in this scene from the "Dick Van Dyke Show Revisited." The original series, which ran for 158 episodes from 1961-66 on CBS, was considered one of television's classic comedies because of its writing.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) July 18, 2006 - Actress Mary Tyler Moore meets with Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, R-Tenn., at the U.S. Capitol in Washington to discuss the stem cell research bill on the Senate floor. The Senate moved toward sending a bill expanding U.S. government funding of embryonic stem cell research to President Bush, who has promised a swift veto, his first in nearly six years in office. Moore, who suffers from diabetes, is a proponent for stem cell research.

