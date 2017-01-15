Gasparilla Music Festival lineup additions: Ryan Adams, Ghostface Killah, more

Ryan Adams has been added to the lineup for the Gasparilla Music Festival.

An already strong lineup for the 2017 Gasparilla Music Festival just got a whole lot stronger.

Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams and the Wu-Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah lead a new round of lineup additions to the festival on March 11 and 12 at Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa, joining previously announced headliner Cage the Elephant.

Other national acts announced Friday: Chronixx, the Marcus King Band and Grandpa's Cough Medicine, with more to come soon. They join Moon Taxi, the New Mastersounds, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs.

GMF also unveiled its initial slate of local and regional performers. Have Gun, Will Travel tops the list, along with Bangarang, the Sh-Booms, Veiny Hands, Jinx, Miroux., Parrotfish, QueenofEx, Band of Sorrows, Rogerthomas, Pajamas, Ari Chi, the Tampa Metropolitan Youth Orchestra and the Mt. Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist Church (St. Petersburg) gospel choir. More national and local acts will be announced soon.

Like Saturday's headliner Cage the Elephant, Sunday's headliner Adams is a huge get for GMF. Aside from a performance at the 2015 Big Guava Music Festival, he hadn't performed in Tampa Bay in many years, and he has a new album, Prisoner, coming out Feb. 17.

Advance tickets to the 2017 Gasparilla Music Festival are $40 for Saturday, $30 for Sunday, and $60 for both days. VIP tickets start at $75-$100 per day, $150 for the weekend.