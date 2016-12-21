9 tips for motivating a home contractor

You finalized the purchase on your home, and you just hired the perfect home contractor.

Or you thought your contractor was perfect.

Now the contractor is showing up late (or not at all), tuning you out and (you suspect) cutting a few corners.

You've already forked over a pile of money. What now?

There are some positive steps you can take if you want to salvage the relationship and the money you've already spent.

Here are nine strategies that building professionals, designers and remodelers use to motivate a difficult contractor.

Study your project

Thanks to YouTube, the internet and a profusion of home improvement books, magazines and TV shows, homeowners can research the projects that their contractors will be tackling.

Become a "virtual" expert before you even interview your first contractor, advises Christopher Lowell, designer and author of Seven Layers of Design and One-of-a-Kind Decorating Projects.

"Use the right terminology," he says. It tells the contractor "these people are serious, they know what they're talking about" and they'll be paying attention to the work.

"The more you let them know you might not know how to do it yourself but you have a strong idea of the process, the better off you'll be," Lowell adds.

Encourage the contractor to be forthcoming, Lowell says. You want to be in the loop, so your attitude should be "the more you can be upfront with us, the more we can solve these problems together," he adds

Get details in writing

Your bid or contract should be "so specific it leaves nothing to chance," says Michael Hydeck, master certified remodeler and past president of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry.

If you notice different materials or unapproved changes, or more materials ordered than your job requires, it's a red flag that you can document.

It's also easier to take your concerns to licensing and accrediting authorities to make a complaint, says Norm Abram, master carpenter for home-improvement series This Old House.

Some authorities you might consider: the local chapter of the National Association of Home Builders, or whoever licensed your contractor, he says.

You can also talk with the local inspector, says Abram. But be forewarned: Inspectors are only looking to make sure the work meets building codes.

Always talk to your contractor first to "try to get a sense of why this is happening" and see if you can work it out, he says.

Include both partners

Include both parties in the discussions with the contractor, Lowell says. Make it clear that both of you are decision-makers.

This can be especially important if one of you will be home while work is being done, he says. If both of you are involved in the conversations, "the person who's home every day gets the same information as the (one) who's not on-site," Lowell says.

If you're a stay-at-home spouse and you're not included in the conversations and decisions, the contractor "won't respect you," Lowell says. And if you're the one who's at home with the contractor and work crew all day, let the spouse who's not there play "bad cop," he says.

Keep a diary, get daily reports via email

Get a daily email project report from your contractor, Lowell advises. That paper trail will help if you have problems.

Email the contractor — mentioning specific dates, materials to be used, when items are being installed, details of salient conversations, etc., says Lowell. All the contractor has to do is send you a reply that, yes, that's correct. A lack of response can be just as telling, he adds.

Start on day one, if you can. "Unless you document everything from the beginning, you will have a hard time," Abram says.

Take lots of photos

If the site is a mess of tools, debris and beer cans after the crew has gone home, you'll have documentation in living color, says Paul DiMeo, designer and builder for Building Wild on the National Geographic channel.

Be sure to get pictures of any perceived problems, along with photos of "all the major phases of the project," Lowell says. So if there are corners that were cut, or substandard work or materials, "you've built yourself an entire case against this guy and he knows it."

Don't wait to address issues

Address problems as soon as you notice them, DiMeo says. "Do it right off the bat. If you see (a problem) on day seven, imagine what it's going to be like on day 40."

How to have 'the talk'

Try to take the emotion out of it. If everyone's screaming and yelling, no one's being heard. And don't do it in the middle of the site or in front of the crew, DiMeo advises.

Striking the right attitude can help, Hydeck says. "Do it more as a 'let's solve this problem,' rather than placing blame." Even if the contractor deserves a dressing down, presenting it as a problem you both need to solve, he says.

Constant communication is a must when working with a contractor, DiMeo says.

Hydeck agrees. "Usually when a problem develops, it's because of a lack of communication."

Get a pro to have your back

What happens if, even after everything you've tried, you're ignored? Or you fear the work or materials are substandard?

Hire a pro (like a building professional or designer) to show up periodically for short periods, see what's going on, examine the work and report back to you.

Try to find a retired carpenter to be there a few hours a week, says DiMeo.

As far as the contractor knows, this is someone you've employed for the project, and the pro will play along, Lowell says.

For a designer, who typically earns $150 an hour, you'll probably need only a half-hour here and there, so it shouldn't add significantly to the bottom line, Lowell says.

Cut the money flow

Expect to pay no more than 10 to 15 percent upfront. Additional payments should be made only after the contractor has completed certain specified milestones and the work has passed inspection.

"If they need more money than that, chances are their business credit is not good," says Lowell.

If you see he's not doing the job, stop making those payments until the issues are straightened out, Abram says.