Brandies: Aroids deserve a second look

The Aroid and Tropical Plant Club always has an interesting display at the Florida State Fair, but to me the plants largely seemed too rare (Colocasias), too well known as houseplants (Philodendrons and Dieffenbachias), too difficult for me to grow (Anthuriums) or nonedible plants.

After seeing and writing about Debby and Barry Schwartz's garden recently and hearing of his great interest in Aroids, I decided to check them out again.

Most of us who came from the north had philodendron vines in our houses. If you set a small plant of these out in the shade in Florida, you will soon have a ground cover of it and it will climb up the trees. It doesn't really hurt the tree, and I was amazed that the small heart-shaped leaves changed into huge leaves when they reached about 10 feet and above that the big leaves divide.

Then, the stems hang down and the leaves go back to small again. It can be a pain to gather those huge leaves when they fall as they have begun to do already this year because of the dryness. Some always fall in the winter. And the hanging stems aren't my favorites either.

There are many other beautiful philodendrons. Barry had several that I had never seen before, that have huge leaves from the beginning and are more shrub-like than vines.

When I begin to research, I found that I have two aroids that are edible in my garden. Monstera deliciosa or Swiss Cheese Plant is a vine with leaves that look much like the common philodendron, but the big leaves don't drop or send stems hanging and both people and wildlife can eat the fruit.

Actually, I have only once tasted the fruit when Barry stopped at some festival and gave me a taste. My fruit are mostly too high to reach and I haven't found the way to ripen them properly, so I haven't eaten any since, but the squirrels are thrilled.

There is the Colocasia or Taro genus that has tubers that are edible. I doubt many who own these plants have eaten any of them yet and aren't expecting to, but it is possible. Such tubers are found in produce markets in some countries. We mostly enjoy the beautiful leaves.

And I have at least one alocasia plant. The leaves come in many colors and variegations. Plants of both of these two genera are often called elephant ears and some of the leaves are also edible if you know what you have and how to use it. Check on the website.

Calla lilies, that we once grew in the greenhouse behind our flower shop in Ohio decades ago, are aroids. So are caladiums and my voodoo lilies and none of them are difficult. They usually disappear in the winter, but they always come up again in the spring.

Aroids are in the Araceae family of herbaceous perennial plants with the flower fairly close in the shape of the peace lily. But there are 125 genera and about 3,750 species and about most of them I know nothing. Leaves range from simple and entire to compound and highly divided.

To learn more quickly, you may want to visit or even become part of the Aroid and Tropical Plant Club of Tampa. They meet the first Tuesday of each month in Tampa. Call Robert Arias at (813) 877-2369 for the meeting location and other information.

And for those who don't get to meetings, we can still open our minds and our books and websites and look around in our own gardens to learn more about these very interesting plants.

Monica Brandies is an experienced gardener and author of 12 gardening books. She has a degree in horticulture and is an alumni fellow from Temple University. She can be reached at monicabrandies@yahoo.com. Her website is gardensflorida.com.