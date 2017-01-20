Brandies: Don't fear the tree trimmer

Until we had been in Florida for several years, we never had enough trees to need professional trimmers.

When we first called upon them, I cringed from the first decision until it was all over. I still don't look forward to their coming, but I have had the same people all these years and I trust them completely.

They are expensive, but they earn and are worth every cent and it is good insurance. The years we had so many hurricanes, trees that were professionally pruned fell much less than trees unpruned.

The process goes like this. You ask the Hillsborough County Extension Service or get a recommendation from a friend who has used trimmers. Then, call and make a time for an estimate and make a list of what you know you need

When Asbel Parra of Experience Tree Service comes to walk around our property with me, he also helps us decide what to take out and what to keep. We've found that he knows much more about our trees than we did ourselves. The estimate is free. You decide.

What he found this time was that the roots of one large laurel oak was beginning to crack our foundation and another was threatening our septic system. Hillsborough County protects good trees, so you have to have a good reason and get a permit to remove them. Parra does that for us. It can take two weeks or so, but if there is an emergency, they get it at once.

My helper Jesus Gonzalez and I spent a morning moving pots and digging up plants under the trees so they wouldn't be mashed. We still lost some things, but some will come back from the roots. Some would have to be moved in any case when the shade is gone.

The first time trimmers came, I thought I could go out and help. I'm older and smarter now and stay out of their way. But I check every so often to see how they are doing.

We were blessed by good neighbors. Those on one side allowed them to take their truck into their backyard. Those on the other side were glad to have them come up their driveway to prune as much as they could from our biggest live oak that kept growing over their roof and driveway. The crew used both driveways, but they cleaned up at the end of each of the three days.

Our two trees filled two trailer loads of large chunks of trunk and branch, about 40,000 pounds of it. They will recycle that to fire place and grill wood. They chipped the smaller chips on the spot and figured it was another 10,000 pounds. About half of that went to my son Mike's yard for his vegetable garden. We would have taken the rest but we have no place to keep it.

It will be four to five years before they come again. In the meantime I will be setting out a new sunny garden.

Monica Brandies is an experienced gardener and author of 12 gardening books. She has a degree in horticulture and is an alumni fellow from Temple University. She can be reached at monicabrandies@yahoo.com. Her website is gardensflorida.com.