Diggin' Florida Dirt: 'The Rose Lady' shares sweet advice for Florida valentines

"The Rose Lady" of Lutz has her sights firmly set on Valentine's Day, but not because it's her day to shine or — perish the thought! — sell her award-winning flowers.

No, Marilyn Bertch gets her kicks giving away the sights, smells and fruits of her garden. To the teenagers who drop by for a smart boutonniere or corsage before the big dance. To the residents of the assisted-living home down the street who linger with caregivers during afternoon walks. To the stroll-by toddlers who delight in squishing big, bright blooms.

But they'll be disappointed Feb. 14. Marilyn's 120 or so rose bushes will be whacked down to nubbins to ensure she has blooms for the Tampa Rose Society's big show.

She's a sucker for prizes.

"I finally won Best in Show in 2014 with a lowly shrub rose. I was gloating; I was terrible!" she admits. Last year, she nabbed King AND Queen of the show with her hybrid teas. Safe to say, monster created!

A rosarian certified by the American Rose Society, Marilyn is 1st vice president of Tampa's society, which serves Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties. That said, she bends the rules, cuts corners and includes the easiest-to-grow varieties in her nearly 2-acre landscape.

"I'm not going to spray fungicides every other week and I don't spray pesticides every week. . . . These rose bushes back here in containers? Yeah, they don't always get watered," she says. "If they make it, they make it."

She does, however, stick to the basics: She plants in rich soil that gets at least six hours a day of sun; doesn't crowd plants, so air can circulate; and feeds each mature plant a cup of 12-8-6 fertilizer every month, watering well before and after.

Love roses? Yup, you can grow an abundance in Central Florida. Marilyn, who teaches costume design at the University of South Florida, learned how from the rose society. She, and every rosarian I know, heartily recommends joining your local rose garden club to flatten the learning curve.

In the meantime, Marilyn shares a few more tips:

Got rose bushes? Cut 'em back now

Cut back bushes by about a third before Valentine's Day. Marilyn waits, but you shouldn't. She also stops deadheading — removing spent blooms to encourage new growth — in December.

These strategies trick bushes into hibernation, which doesn't occur naturally in warm climates.

Prune bushes by clearing dead and crossing branches to create a bowl shape. On mature plants, trim branches smaller than your pinky. At the same time, feed roses a "spring smorgasbord" — a nutrition bomb — water well, and add mulch.

Looking for some easier options?

Heirloom (old garden) roses thrive without much help once established. The flowers don't look like traditional Valentine's bouquets, but they can be even more beautiful — and fragrant.

Among Marilyn's favorites:

• Louis Philippe, the rare rose that grows in shade, has small, fragrant, crimson blooms.

• Gloire de Ducher has fragrant, crimson blooms that turn purple.

• Spice has blush-pink blooms and a peppery fragrance.

Earth-Kind roses may be heirlooms, new cultivars, shrubs or climbers. They get the Earth-Kind badge from the Texas AgriLife Extension Service, which tests landscape plants under trying conditions. The most pest-, disease- and drought-resistant get the Earth-Kind seal of approval.

An Earth-Kind favorite: Belinda's Dream. It looks like a hybrid tea, with long stems and traditional-looking pink blooms. And it's easy! (I can vouch for that.)

Just planting? Give 'em a good start

Even "easy" roses must start with nutrient-rich soil, plenty of water and the right location.

"The first six weeks, that's when you kill them," Marilyn says. "People put them in sand, don't give them nutrients, don't give them enough water. The most common problem is they've been planted in too much shade."

Look for plants grafted on fortuniana root stock — not always necessary for heirloom varieties, but it can't hurt.

• • •

"Roses take time and effort but they're beauty for everyone to enjoy," Marilyn says. "Whether the people who see them are 2 or 92, you get the same reaction.

"People drive by, and seeing them makes their day better. That motivates me."

