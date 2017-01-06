Gardening: Perfect lawns far from perfect for the planet

I am not talking about a green lawn but about keeping the environment as healthy as possible.

Actually a large perfect lawn is not good for the planet.

Lawns in the United States cover more land than any single crop — more than corn, beans or wheat. We have an area roughly the size of Pennsylvania in turf grass. We use more gasoline for power equipment to mow American lawns and as much as 15 per cent of the nation's fertilizer to keep our lawns green. That's as much as India uses in a year for food crops.

If people spent half the money, time and fuss on their gardens that they spend on their lawns, they could grow most of their family's food and be surrounded by flowers.

What plant, other than grass, would anyone plant if they knew it had to be pruned every week?

So cutting down the size of your lawn is a good idea even if you change it simply to leaf mulch, especially in shady places.

Using your leaves instead of sending them to the landfill will save the use of all those plastic bags and all that heavy lifting for the workers who have to heave them into the trunk and then empty them. Use your leaves in your landscape and they could improve your soil immensely.

You can also use the pruning, weedings and other waste from your landscape as mulch.

Yes, you may not want to use them in the dooryard but you can put them knee high around banana plants in the back yard and under shrubs that will cover them with their branches. Give back to the soil. The only garden trash you need to put out for the trash are any weeds with seeds that could spread or those nasty vines that try to take over.

Indoors, keep a container near the sink to put in potato and carrot skins, apple cores, and any discarded parts of every day foods, even the waters you pour off of vegetables, and such. If you have a compost pile, all of that can go there. The only things you should not put in a compost pile are soap, meat, and fat.

You can also empty that sink container around the stems or trunks of the plant you want to grow the most. Cover it with leaves or grass clipping if you want it to look better. Come back in a week or so with trowel and you will be surprised at how much better the soil texture is already.

I find my worm bins the quickest and neatest way to turn garbage into rich compost, and the whole process needs no money, just some big pots of plastic boxes. The worms will take a bit of meat and fat and even some smaller bones. If you wish I can send you a whole column on the worms if you email and ask. The earthworms are some of our best garden helpers.

The last thing I suggest even not-gardeners can do. When my grandson began to talk about huge amounts of styrofoam we are putting into the oceans, I gathered a restaurant bag with reusable containers and cups. My husband David was not quite thrilled when he saw what I was doing but he didn't stop me. He expected someone in the restaurant would do that. But not a soul in any of the several restaurants I've taken the bag has complained. Even David admits it makes it easier for the waiters or waitresses because it makes their work easier and doesn't change their routine.

We like to bring home half of our dinner for lunch the next day. Then our containers go in the dishwasher and then back into the bag for the next treat.

Any thing you can recycle or reuse to save our resources can make a difference. We tend to be very wasteful people. Let's try to do better in 2017 so that the beauty and bounty we have enjoyed will still be here for our children and theirs until the end of the world.

Monica Brandies is an experienced gardener and author of 12 gardening books. She has a degree in horticulture and is an alumni fellow from Temple University. She can be reached at monicabrandies@yahoo.com. Her website is gardensflorida.com.