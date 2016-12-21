Timely Tendings: Improve your landscape during cooler weather

Improve your landscape as the weather cools down

Winter and spring annuals are available at local garden centers. Pansies, calendulas, petunias, sweet alyssum, snapdragons and pinks are nice to use as bedding plants or in baskets and containers. These will survive frosts or freezes and continue to bloom. Other annuals that are a bit more sensitive to frost but good to plant now are impatiens, geranium and begonias.

Growth of lawn grasses has slowed as the weather cools and the days become short. Mowing and watering can be reduced to about every two weeks until the weather warms in the spring. Lawns do not need to be fertilized during the winter months.

Petal blight and bud blast are problems when growing camellias in our area. Now is the time to combat these problems by clearing off old mulch and any debris under the plants and spraying the plants with a fungicide labeled for use on camellias. Put down a fresh layer of mulch that's about two inches deep. When flowers begin to open, pick off any that look diseased and do not allow old flowers to fall to the ground. In addition, remove flowers as soon as they fade.

Compiled by Theresa Badurek, urban horticulture extension agent, UF/IFAS Pinellas County Extension Service. For additional landscape and garden information, visit pinellascountyextension.org. For regular tips and information about what's growing in Pinellas, go to facebook.com/PinellasExtension.