Timely Tendings: Schedule your fertilizer applications for citrus trees

Schedule your fertilizer applications for citrus, fruit trees

Fertilize citrus and other fruit trees if this was not done in January. Frequency and amount of fertilization depend on the age of the tree.

Year since planting Number of fertilizer applications per year Pounds of nitrogen per tree per year Pounds of fertilizer per tree per application 6-6-6 8-8-8 10-10-10 First 6 0.15 - 0.3 0.4 - 0.8 0.3 - 0.6 0.3 - 0.5 Second 5 0.3 - 0.6 1 - 2 0.8 - 1.5 0.6 - 1.2 Third 4 0.45 - 0.9 1.9 - 3.8 1.4 - 2.8 1.1 - 2.3 Fourth 3 0.8 - 1 4.4 - 5.6 3.3 - 4.2 2.7 - 3.3 Fifth and higher 3 1.1 - 1.4 6.1 - 7.8 4.6 - 5.8 3.7 - 4.7

Source: UF/IFAS Extension

Consult the following fact sheets for more information:

Citrus Culture in the Home Landscape: tbtim.es/citrusculture

Deciduous Fruit Tree Information: tbtim.es/deciduous

Prevent blossom-end rot on vegetables

Blossom-end rot can be a serious problem in the vegetable garden. The bottom ends of tomatoes, peppers or squash turn soft and dark. It is important for the soil to contain adequate calcium and for irrigation to be consistent. Correct this deficiency by using lime in the garden or treating existing plants with calcium chloride. Also, be sure to water your garden regularly so the plants do not wilt during this dry time of the year.

Compiled by Theresa Badurek, urban horticulture extension agent, UF/IFAS Pinellas County Extension Service.