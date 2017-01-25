Timely Tendings: Start prepping spring vegetable gardens with organic matter

Start prepping spring vegetable gardens with organic matter

Now is the time to prepare your spring vegetable garden. Warm season vegetables — like tomatoes, peppers, summer squash and beans — can be planted in just a couple of weeks, after the middle of February. You will want to spade up your garden area and incorporate organic matter.

Add about 25 pounds of some type of organic material per 100 square feet of garden. Cow manure (already composted), compost, peat moss or any combination of materials are great organic amendments. Some nurseries have starter plants for tender crops now.

Vegetable Gardening in Florida by James Stephens is a great reference book for growing vegetables. And the UF/IFAS Extension publication, Florida Gardening Guide is available online at tbtim.es/vegetables.

Compiled by Theresa Badurek, urban horticulture extension agent, UF/IFAS Pinellas County Extension Service. For additional landscape and garden information, visit pinellascountyextension.org. For regular tips and information about what's growing in Pinellas, go to facebook.com/PinellasExtension.