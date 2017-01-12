Timely Tendings: Timely Tendings: Prepare your vegetable garden now, and protect it from pests

Prep vegetable garden, protect from snails, slugs

There is still time to grow some of your own vegetables. Have your soil pH tested and make any necessary adjustments. The pH range for growing vegetables in sandy soil is from 5.8 to 6.8.

Consult the UF/IFAS Extension Florida Vegetable Gardening Guide to learn which types of vegetables can be planted this month. Access it online at tbtim.es/vegetable.

Night dampness brings out snails and slugs. An alternative to traditional baits is diatomaceous earth. This powder contains tiny sharp projectiles that will puncture the snails and slugs. Sprinkle lightly around plants. This will not harm pets or any beneficial insects.

Another alternative is iron phosphate bait, which also has the advantage of being safe for use around domestic animals and wildlife.

Compiled by Theresa Badurek, urban horticulture extension agent, UF/IFAS Pinellas County Extension Service. For additional landscape and garden information, visit pinellascountyextension.org. For regular tips and information about what's growing in Pinellas, go to facebook.com/PinellasExtension.