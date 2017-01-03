5 great photos from Tampa Bay Times readers: Vote for the one you like best

Our latest reader photo poll features four blackbirds standing in a row, lake and ocean sunsets, an eagle taking wing and a beautiful nature photo taken in an alley. Please cast your vote below to help decide which of these five will wear the title of Reader Photo of the Month.

Each of these photos was published on the front page of the BayLink section of the newspaper during December.

Voting ends Tuesday, January 31, at 8:30 a.m. (You'll find this month's photos directly underneath the poll.)

[Submitted by Marc Yacht, Safety Harbor, FL.] 1. Blackbird alert and waiting (Published December 4, 2016)

[Submitted by Christine Shaughnessy, Largo, FL.] 2. Redington Shores sunset (Published December 12, 2016)

[Submitted by Colin Ward, St. Petersburg, FL.] 3. Flowers in the alley (Published December 17, 2016)

[Submitted by Tammy Fox, Floral City, FL.] 4. Eagle on a sunny morning (Published December 18, 2016)

[Submitted by Cathy Godfrey, Brooksville, FL.] 5. Clover Leaf Lake (Published December 31, 2016)

Hats off to the winner of the November 2016 Reader Photo of the Month poll: Karen Lewis Mills of Largo, FL.

To view our "best of" gallery for reader photos, please visit the Times image archive.

If you've taken a photo you would like us to consider publishing in the Times, please visit our photo submission page for details.