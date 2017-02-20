All Eyes photo gallery: Last days of the Florida State Fair

Luis Galo, 10, of Oldsmar, looks at a butterfly at the butterfly encounter during the last day of the Florida State Fair Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.

The Florida State Fair wrapped up its 2017 season at the Florida State Fairgrounds today.

Special events on the final day of the fair included an appearance and meet-and-greet with Nick Jr. characters Peppa Pig and George in the Entertainment Hall, the Roots & Boots Tour featuring performances by country singers Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippen and Collin Raye on the Coca Cola Stage and the K-9s In Flight dog show featuring dogs performing high jumping and frisbee catching stunts.

CHRIS URSO | Times A long horned Watusi bull rests as spectators walk past at the "Mooturnity Ward" area of the Florida State Fairgrounds Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 in Tampa. The Mooturnity Ward has over 175 animals from several breeds including cattle, sheep, goats and others. Connie Boger, with Animal Specialties supervises the birth of animals while they are at the fair. So far this year 13 animals have been born at the fair.

CHRIS URSO | Times Sadie Powell, 7, of New Port Richey, holds a newborn goat as others look on at the "Mooturnity Ward" area of the Florida State Fairgrounds Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 in Tampa. The Mooturnity Ward has over 175 animals from several breeds including cattle, sheep, goats and others. Connie Boger, with Animal Specialties, supervises the birth of animals while they are at the fair. So far this year 13 animals have been born at the fair.

CHRIS URSO | Times One year-old Jaxson Lynn, of Riverview, right, along with his twin brother Chase spend time with a recently born calf at the "Mooturnity Ward" area of the Florida State Fairgrounds Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 in Tampa. The Mooturnity Ward has over 175 animals from several breeds including cattle, sheep, goats and others. Connie Boger, with Animal Specialties supervises the birth of animals while they are at the fair. So far this year 13 animals have been born at the fair.

CHRIS URSO | Times Jay Giesy, of Trumansberg, New York, attempts to pull Betty, a brown Swiss cow, near the livestock area of the Florida State Fairgrounds Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 in Tampa. The Fair is open daily through Feb. 20, 2017.

JAMES BORCHUCK | Times Jack Cook, 6, pets a sheep while looking at animals in the Mooternity Ward with his mother Katherine, right, on the last day of the Florida State Fair Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.

JAMES BORCHUCK | Times Hungry fair-goers cruise the food vendors at the Florida State Fair in Tampa Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. The doughnut hamburger seemed to be a popular seller.

JAMES BORCHUCK | Times Crowds of fair-goers cruise the midway by the children's rides on the last day of the Florida State Fair Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.

JAMES BORCHUCK | Times Crowds of fair-goers cruise the main midway on the last day of the Florida State Fair Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. The crowds on the last day, which was a holiday, were a little light.

JAMES BORCHUCK | Times Crowds of fair-goers cruise the midway by the children's rides on the last day of the Florida State Fair Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.