Florida Holocaust Museum marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day (w/video)

The Florida Holocaust Museum, St. Petersburg marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Friday, with a candle lighting ceremony including several living Holocaust survivors. Students from St. Cecelia Interparochial Catholic School, Clearwater participated in the ceremony and hard stories from Holocaust survivor Betty Grebenschikoff of St. Petersburg who fled from Nazi Germany with family members. Grebenschikoff's experiences have been published in her book called, "Once My Name Was Sara."