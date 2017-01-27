Overcast59° FULL FORECASTOvercast59° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram

Florida Holocaust Museum marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day (w/video)

  • By Scott Keeler, Times staff photographer

Friday, January 27, 2017 4:18pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

The Florida Holocaust Museum, St. Petersburg marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Friday, with a candle lighting ceremony including several living Holocaust survivors. Students from St. Cecelia Interparochial Catholic School, Clearwater participated in the ceremony and hard stories from Holocaust survivor Betty Grebenschikoff of St. Petersburg who fled from Nazi Germany with family members. Grebenschikoff's experiences have been published in her book called, "Once My Name Was Sara."

Florida Holocaust Museum marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day (w/video) 01/27/17 [Last modified: Friday, January 27, 2017 4:21pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...