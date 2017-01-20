Little ones get to don pirates' garb Saturday during Gasparilla Children's Parade

Liam MacGillivary, Scout Hayden and Rylie Auger, all 4 years old, ride in a ship during the Preschooler's Stroll before the annual Gasparilla Children's Parade along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa. Loren Elliot/tbt* (2016)

Tampa's pirate season kicks off Saturday with the annual family-friendly Gasparilla Children's Parade.

The event — which takes place one week before the annual Tampa Gasparilla Pirate Fest — is alcohol-free, with the main parade including more than 100 units, krewes and dance groups.

The parade steps off at 3:30 p.m. at Bay to Bay Boulevard and Bayshore Boulevard and proceeds along Bayshore before ending at Edison Avenue.

A bicycle safety rodeo will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. before pint-sized pirates 5 and under can join in on the preschoolers' stroll from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

An air invasion will feature the U.S. Special Operations Command team parachuting onto Bayshore Boulevard near Howard Avenue at 2:45 and 6:15 p.m.

The day closes with a large "piratechnic" show at 7 p.m. that recreates an imaginary pirate sea battle timed to music.

The parade is free, but bleacher seats can be purchased online for $35. Coolers and glass containers are not allowed along the parade route.

For more information, go to gasparillapiratefest.com.