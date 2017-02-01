Our 'Reader Photo of the Year' poll: 12 great photos to choose from

Now that we have all 12 winners of our 'Reader Photo of the Month' polls for 2016, it's time to cast your vote to help decide which one will wear the title of Reader Photo of the Year.

Each of these photos was published on the front page of the BayLink section of the newspaper during 2016.

Voting ends Tuesday, February 28, at 8:30 a.m. (You'll find all 12 photos directly underneath the poll.)

Submitted by Rick & Janet Sherin, Tampa, FL. January – Get my good side.

Submitted by Samantha Whitlow, Palmetto, FL. February - Puff the Barred Owl.

Submitted by Bob Wang, Pinellas Park, FL. March - Foggy morning in St Petersburg.

Submitted by Colin Ward, St. Petersburg, FL. April - Misty morning sihouettes.

Submitted by Pamela Vittengl, Seminole, FL. May - Pelicans on Madeira Beach.

Submitted by Sharon E. Avila, New Port Richey, FL. June - Florida Panther on the prowl.

Submitted by Gayle Stephenson, Clearwater, FL. July - Baby Mockingbird.

Submitted by Patrick McMillan, Clearwater, FL. August - Bobcat kittens in Lutz.

Submitted by Ray Pickens, Palm Harbor, FL. September - Honey bee gathering nectar.

Submitted by Christopher Woods, Palm Harbor, FL. October - Baker's dozen.

Submitted by Karen Lewis Mills, Largo, FL. November - Terrestrial snail.

Submitted by Marc Yacht, Safety Harbor, FL. December - Blackbird alert and waiting.

And thanks to everyone who submitted their photos for consideration during 2016.

If you've taken a photo you would like us to consider publishing in the Times, please visit our photo submission page for details.

To view our "best of" gallery for reader photos, or to license or purchase a reprint of any image in this gallery, please visit the Times image archive.

