TBT Photo Addict: "How to Use Composition Templates to Improve Your Photography"

Topic: How to Use Composition Templates to Improve Your Photography

A recent article by Etienne Bossot on PetaPixel.com – "How to Use Composition Templates to Improve Your Photography" – is a worthwhile read because it talks about utilizing different types of framing techniques to help improve the look, feel and sophistication of your images. For example, when using a composition template while shooting, a photographer can more easily capture a great image when things are happening quickly around them. The article provides examples of some commonly used templates, such as the Rule of Thirds, and discusses the impact they have on your photos. Interestingly, Bossot mentions the pitfalls of consistently using templates over and over again and the effect it can have on a photographer's vison and portfolio. To that end, Bossot (who can be followed on Instagram at @picsofasia and on Twitter at @Hoianphototour) offers some sensible advice on how to further improve your creativity through the use of different gear and a better understanding of the uses of light. I hope you find this article as useful as I did.

Emmitt Lane

Tampa Bay resident and Air Force reservist, Emmitt Lane currently works as a logistics analyst for a defense contractor company. Growing up as a military dependent, Emmitt was fortunate to live and travel to different places around the world, fueling his interest in photography. As an adult he took to photographing the sites he visited. However, it wasn't until he purchased his first DSLR a few years ago that his passion and desire to develop his craft for photography started to really grow. Emmitt photographs in all genres but what he enjoys most is landscape and night photography. Emmitt's handle on Instagram is @el3fotografie if you'd like to check in on his photographic journey.