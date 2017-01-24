TBT Photo Nerd: How to Avoid Becoming a Lazy Photographer

So much photography writing is based on the notion of discovering success in your work that we often overlook what lies on the opposite end of that bright and wonderful spectrum.

TBT Photo Nerd- A weekly All Eyes blog post brought to you by an advanced hobbyist, Emmitt Lane, aimed at connecting the photo enthusiast in all of us through the sharing of practical photography tips and news.

"How to Avoid Becoming a Lazy Photographer" http://digital-photography-school.com/avoid-becoming-lazy-photographer/ .

I found this article titled "How to Avoid Becoming a Lazy Photographer" on the digital-photography-school.com website written by Adam Welch useful because it discusses the pros and cons of modern camera technology along with identifying ways photographers become idle but also provides some practical advice on staying motivated. I hope you find it useful as well!

Tampa Bay resident and Air Force reservist, Emmitt Lane currently works as a logistics analyst for a defense contractor company. Growing up as a military dependent, Emmitt was fortunate to live and travel to different places around the world, fueling his interest in photography. As an adult he took to photographing the sites he visited. However, it wasn't until he purchased his first DSLR a few years ago that his passion and desire to develop his craft for photography started to really grow. Emmitt photographs in all genres but what he enjoys most is landscape and night photography. Emmitt's handle on Instagram is > http://instagram.com/el3fotografie if you'd like to check in on his photographic journey.