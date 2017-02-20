Last day of Florida State Fair has Peppa Pig and country concerts

The Florida State Fair wraps up its 2017 season at the Florida State Fairgrounds today.

It's "student day" for students from Manatee, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota County public schools. Students from those counties received free tickets distributed by their school districts. After 6 p.m., students must be accompanied by an adult. One adult can get in free with every group of up to four students after 6 p.m.

There's also a family fun pack deal where four adults can get into the fair for only $20 on Monday.

Special events on the final day of the fair include an appearance and meet-and-greet with Nick Jr. characters Peppa Pig and George in the Entertainment Hall, the Roots & Boots Tour featuring performances by country singers Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippen and Collin Raye on the Coca Cola Stage and the K-9s In Flight dog show featuring dogs performing high jumping and frisbee catching stunts.

This year's new exhibit, Sweet: The Tasty Journey, exploring the history of candy in pop culture, will also

Admission to the fair will close between 9 and 9:30 p.m., with the midway closing approximately one hour later.