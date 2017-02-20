Here's how you can get tickets to see Jimmy Fallon at Universal Orlando

The Tonight Show will be taped at Universal Studios April 3-6. The waitlist for tickets opens Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Heads up, Jimmy Fallon fans: You can get on the waiting list this week for April tickets to Tonight Show tapings in Orlando, where the host is getting his own theme park ride.

Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon opens April 6 in Universal Studios in Orlando, and Fallon will be taping at the theme park April 3-6.

The wait list will open at 11:30 a.m. Friday at tbtim.es/fallon.

You have to be at least 16 years old and have an ID that day to be admitted.

But be warned: Even Fallon's New York show tickets are typically gone in a flash.

To get a slight edge you can set up a profile now on the ticket site. But then you'll have to return at 11:30 a.m. Friday to see if you will be high-fiving Fallon when he runs through the audience at the end of the show.

"Come ride me! I'll be in Orlando. That should be the slogan," Fallon quipped on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in January.

The ride is another in a series of rides at Universal, like Spider-man and Harry Potter, using screens, sounds, smells (New York pizza) and 3D optics to make you feel like you are on a wild ride through the Big Apple racing against Fallon.

Fallon said it took more than two years to develop the virtual reality simulator.

"It's like, you go into The Tonight Show and you race me in a go cart through the streets of New York City. That's how nerdy I am."

Contact Sharon Kennedy Wynne at swynne@tampabay.com. Follow @SharonKWn.