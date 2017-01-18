NBC confirms 'Will & Grace' is coming back to TV this year

Will & Grace is making a comeback.

NBC said Wednesday that 10 new episodes are set to air during the 2017-18 season. The series will feature original stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally.

Series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan are aboard as executive producers, and series director James Burrows also will be back, NBC said. Discussions about reviving Will & Grace began immediately after the stars appeared in an election-themed reunion video last September.

Will & Grace aired from 1998 to 2006 and won Emmy Awards for best comedy series and its stars.

Associated Press