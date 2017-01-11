TLC 'Married by Mom and Dad' star and Tampa Bay man talks about his TV life

TAMPA — Devin Duggan had an arranged marriage — of sorts.

It wasn't for religious or cultural reasons. The Tampa Bay man didn't grow up knowing one day his parents would pick his wife.

No, that decision came later when he was approached by a reality TV producer.

At first there was a chance to be one of several contestants on The Bachelorette. He said a stomach virus kept him from vying for "bachelorette" JoJo Fletcher's heart, but it didn't curb his desire to be on a TV show.

A month after The Bachelorette's final rose ceremony aired on ABC, Duggan, then 26, was standing at a very real altar in Clearwater's Kapok Special Events Center about to marry a stranger from New Paltz, New York, named Ursula Mae Manganaro.

"I think the biggest thing I tell people is to get something you've never had, you've got to do something you've never done before," Duggan said from a Starbucks on South Howard Avenue in Tampa last week. "It means taking a big chance."

Duggan is blunt: He wanted to be on TV. When the option came to involve is parents in his love life, he wanted to take it. He was open to love. He didn't want to be the player or the cheater anymore.

His friends said he was crazy. His parents hoped he was serious about settling down. People in public ask if his wedding was real.

The Tampa Bay Times checked: Yup, Duggan — who just turned 27 — has a marriage license filed with Hillsborough County. Manganaro, 30, also has a photo posted to Instagram of herself in the County's courthouse with State Attorney Mark Ober's name visible on a wall in the background.

The couple had brunch with their parents at Tampa's Datz and took their honeymoon in St. Augustine.

Duggan works in marketing for Ecolab, a global water, hygiene and energy technologies and services company. It's not as glamorous as his first career path: professional football.

Duggan grew up in Pennsylvania and graduated from Duquesne University. Then, he went onto the National Football League. He'd be invited to training camps and sign waiver contracts, but nothing stuck.

Finally, he hung up his helmet and moved to Tampa after a friend — who was having success in sales — sold him on the city in early 2015.

"I went from making money playing football to a ... sales job," he said. "I realized I wasn't missing the money, I was missing more the attention."

Duggan is chatty and charismatic. He smiles big, talks with his hands and doesn't take life too seriously. He hopes to land another show in the near future and is open about what it took to get on reality TV to start.

There were physicals, drug tests, STD tests, psychiatric evaluations and several interviews. He has a sense for what makes good TV — like when his Sept. 1 wedding was threatened by Hurricane Hermine.

"The more drama, the more better," he said with a laugh.

When his soon-to-be wife walked down the aisle, Duggan was nervous. Beads of sweat collected on his forehead — though he swears he's always "a sweater."

"I don't think I have a hard time dating or finding girls," he said. "I think this was a different avenue to experience that."

Married by Mom and Dad will finish airing in the first week of February, so Duggan wasn't allowed to share too many details about his married life post-reality show.

But did say he recently moved into a new home in St. Petersburg and that he didn't regret the less-than-traditional experience.

"It's only crazy if it doesn't work out," he said. "If it works out, you're a genius."

