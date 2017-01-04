Partly Cloudy72° FULL FORECASTPartly Cloudy72° FULL FORECAST
Find A Friend: Bonny & Clyde, the Chihuhua siblings

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 11:06am

Before Dogma Pet Rescue, Bonny & Clyde led an unthinkable life on the run. Sadly, their owner passed away. But the surviving family did not try contacting shelters or rescue groups. Instead, Bonny & Clyde were literally bequeathed to the streets where vigilant neighbors spent weeks working to nab the adorable but petrified duo. These days, the affectionate Chihuahuas prefer the security of human attention, but they do get along fine with other pets. To adopt these tiny, bonded, 5-year-old siblings fully spayed/neutered and vaccinated, visit DogmaRescue.org or find the group on Facebook.

