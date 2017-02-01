Clear60° FULL FORECASTClear60° FULL FORECAST
Find A Friend: Georgie the AmStaff

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 5:36pm

New Life Dog Rescue

Whether you love football or just the "pigskin" parties, Georgie's definitely your first-round pick. This happy, stealthy, 70-pounder is always ready for playtime on the gridiron-grass. Logically speaking, Georgie should have a strong and capable handler, but he's never a tough customer. In fact, the 3-year old, housebroken, all-American Staffordshire Terrier gets along purrfectly fine with both cats and dogs. Kids of all ages adore his silly personality and perpetually lazy tongue. Kick off super-weekend and adopt Georgie fully vaccinated, neutered, and more by visiting NewLifeDogRescue.com. Meet Georgie and friends in person at the Riverview Food Truck Rally on Summerfield Blvd. from 5-9 p.m. today (Feb. 3).

