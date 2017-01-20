Scattered Clouds76° FULL FORECASTScattered Clouds76° FULL FORECAST
Find a Friend | Gigi, the Kitten

Find A Friend: Gigi, the Kitten

  Times staff

Friday, January 20, 2017 4:07pm

4 Lucky Dogs Pet Rescue

Gigi is a vision of velveteen luxury in tones of rich charcoal and winter-white marshmallow. Frosted whiskers fall gently around her face like the petals of a flower. GiGi's a typically playful teenager, minus the cellphone bills. Her mother was about to give birth when their people left the pets behind in a Tampa house move. GiGi is 9-months-old and gets along great with kids and other cats. To adopt this olive-eyed beauty, email 4LuckyDogsPetRescue@gmail.org, find them on Facebook, or call (941) 960-5700. GiGi will come fully spayed and vaccinated in time to celebrate a purrfect Gasparilla.

