Clear66° FULL FORECASTClear66° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram

Find a Friend | Kris and Kringle, the kittens

Find A Friend: Kris and Kringle

  • Times staff

Friday, December 23, 2016 11:52am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

Santa was contemplating bringing a Christmas kitten but didn't have the heart to scare any little tykes coming down the chimney. No drama, no problem. Kris and Kringle are just 10-weeks old and purrrrfectly ready to move in after you've opened up your other, less affectionate presents. The boys are social, snuggly, playful, and can be adopted together or separately. Of course, their mama (LuLu) is a goddess in her own right and also in need of a family. All adoptables come fully spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and more from the 4 Lucky Dogs Rescue. Wow. Canine folks helping cats — sounds like there's hope for a great new year. For more info, contact 4LuckyDogs.org or call (941) 960-5700.

Find A Friend: Kris and Kringle 12/23/16 [Last modified: Friday, December 23, 2016 1:22pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2016 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...