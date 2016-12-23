Find A Friend: Kris and Kringle

Santa was contemplating bringing a Christmas kitten but didn't have the heart to scare any little tykes coming down the chimney. No drama, no problem. Kris and Kringle are just 10-weeks old and purrrrfectly ready to move in after you've opened up your other, less affectionate presents. The boys are social, snuggly, playful, and can be adopted together or separately. Of course, their mama (LuLu) is a goddess in her own right and also in need of a family. All adoptables come fully spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and more from the 4 Lucky Dogs Rescue. Wow. Canine folks helping cats — sounds like there's hope for a great new year. For more info, contact 4LuckyDogs.org or call (941) 960-5700.