Clear72° FULL FORECASTClear72° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram

Find a Friend | Linus, the Jack Russell Terrier

Find A Friend: Linus, the Jack Russell Terrier

  • Times staff

Friday, January 13, 2017 10:06am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged
Linus is approximately 7-years-old and weighs 15 pounds.

Dogma Pet Rescue

Linus is approximately 7-years-old and weighs 15 pounds.

Ever have one of "those" days? For Linus the Jack Russell Terrier, happiness really is a warm blanket. Rescuers provided this once unwanted pooch with assurance, medical care and the freedom to burrow under the covers. Loveable Linus is approximately 7 years old and weighs 15 pounds. He's housebroken, crate-trained, social and out-going. Linus treasures cuddle-time and is such a model pet-citizen that fosterparents allow him to sleep under the covers at night. He's dog-friendly, fine with felines, and rumored to be a Star Wars fan. Avoid futile attempts to resist this Jedi life-force. Do adopt Linus fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and more by visiting DogmaRescue.org.

Find A Friend: Linus, the Jack Russell Terrier 01/13/17 [Last modified: Friday, January 13, 2017 12:56pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...