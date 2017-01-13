Ever have one of "those" days? For Linus the Jack Russell Terrier, happiness really is a warm blanket. Rescuers provided this once unwanted pooch with assurance, medical care and the freedom to burrow under the covers. Loveable Linus is approximately 7 years old and weighs 15 pounds. He's housebroken, crate-trained, social and out-going. Linus treasures cuddle-time and is such a model pet-citizen that fosterparents allow him to sleep under the covers at night. He's dog-friendly, fine with felines, and rumored to be a Star Wars fan. Avoid futile attempts to resist this Jedi life-force. Do adopt Linus fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and more by visiting DogmaRescue.org.