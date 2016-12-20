Find a Friend: LuLu, the cat

Because the magic of the holidays makes all things possible, doglovers are rescuing cats for a Mother's Day tale at Christmastime. Believe. LuLu was an innocent young mom struggling with four hungry newborns when 4 Lucky Dogs Rescue saved them all from becoming statistics. Homeless but never heartless, LuLu even paid it forward by welcoming a fifth Tampa kitten for life-saving nourishment. LuLu gets along great with the foster pets, even the doggies, as she waits for Santa to bring a forever home. Adopt LuLu fully spayed, vaccinated, litter-trained and more by contacting 4LuckyDogs.org or (941) 960-5700.