Find A Friend: Merry, the Kitten

  • Times staff

Friday, January 6, 2017 5:25pm

St. Francis Society Animal Rescue

Merry has every reason to be. She's tiny but mighty and totally gets what it means to count your blessings. Things have turned out pretty well for this lucky little round face, rescued in only her fourth infant week. She now approaches life with the gusto of a collegiate football champ: playing heartily with teammates and growling at big dogs that invade her space. Fosterparents describe Merry as funny, spunky and a reason to believe good things are always just around the kitty-corner. We wish you a Merry New Year, and a happy new life-together. To adopt Merry the kitten fully spayed, vaccinated and more, visit StFrancisRescue.org or call (813) 830-7251.

Find A Friend: Merry, the Kitten 01/06/17
