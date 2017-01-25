Clear66° FULL FORECASTClear66° FULL FORECAST
Find a Friend | Milo, the Pirate Poodle Terrier

Find A Friend: Milo, the Pirate Poodle Terrier

  Times stafff

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 2:10pm

Dogma Pet Rescue

Milo could pass for Jose Gaspar's personal pet. The curly-coated pirate pooch was left to suffer a long-neglected case of dry-eye, resulting in a full removal. But Milo's no scallywag, in fact, his very name means "merciful." Happy, healthy, playful little Milo will be cuddling on the couch long after the parades have passed by. Like you, he'll look fabulously festive in Gasparilla beads (eye patches are overrated). Argh already! Adopt Milo fully vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped by visiting DogmaRescue.org or find them on Facebook.

01/25/17
